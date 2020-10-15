New airline study shows risk of COVID-19 transmission is low when passengers wear masks

The Department of Defense, with the help of United, conducted 300 tests over 6 months in what’s being described as a landmark study.

TAMPA, Fla. — A single mannequin was the only passenger aboard a United Airlines flight as a team of researchers studied how respiratory droplets move through the aircraft cabin.

The Department of Defense with the help of United conducted 300 tests over six months in what’s being described as a landmark study.

The researchers simulated breathing and coughs both with and without the mannequin wearing a surgical mask.

We had USF Health's Dr. Jay Wolfson review the study and he says the results are encouraging.

“This is a pretty good study that says once you’re in there, you’re probably pretty safe, as long as you wear the mask and use some etiquette,” Wolfson said.

The research team used special sensors throughout the plane to detect respiratory droplets. And, when tested with the mask on, they found only about 0.003 percent of the particles made it to where other passengers would be breathing.

“That’s important to know because some people need to travel and they’re afraid to. Some people would like to travel to visit families,” Wolfson said.

Earlier studies have shown that modern commercial airliners equipped with the latest air filtration systems do a good job of filtering viruses out of the air.

But, Wolfson says to remember your flight involves more than just the plane ride.

“You’ve got to get from the parking lot into the airport, then standing in line, and getting on the plane. That’s where you get a lot of potential for community spread and those environments may not be as well-controlled," he said.

Wolfson says seniors and those with preexisting conditions should still carefully consider if they want to take the risk of flying right now. And it’s not just about breathing. He says don’t forget about washing your hands and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The CDC reports there have been cases of passengers who potentially contracted COVID-19 during flights, but the airlines point out many of those cases happened before masks were required.

