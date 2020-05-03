SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Four Scottsdale firefighters and two paramedics are in isolation after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

The crew was called to evaluate a man who tested "presumptive positive" earlier this week.

After the positive result, the firefighters and paramedics were instructed not to go to work for 12 to 14 days as a precaution, the City of Scottsdale said in a statement.

Since then, one of the firefighters has been cleared to return to work, and none of the crew shows any symptoms of the illness, the city says.

The man with COVID-19 is not hospitalized and is recovering at home.

The city said there is no cause for concern among anybody else the crew may have treated because the crew followed proper guidelines.

