LEE COUNTY, Fla. — New data suggests Florida has already passed its peak for coronavirus.

Research from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation out of the University of Washington projects Florida will see fewer deaths due to the coronavirus than predicted.

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman told WINK News this is a sign of hope.

“This is one more piece of evidence that there is a light at the end of this tunnel,” Hamman said. “This model is one of the most prominent models that health officials have been using to advise the policymakers.”

As of three days ago, the interactive charts show Florida’s death peak passed on April 1, and the hospitals’ peak was four days ago.

“I think it’s interesting to see how the model has adjusted,” Hamman told WINK News.

Is Hamman surprised by the projection?

“No. We know modeling is not an exact science,” Hamman said. “We watch hurricane models move around all the time here in the state of Florida, and now we have watched this model change four times here in the state of Florida. I think the difference between this thing in a hurricane in the state of Florida is that it looks like early intervention really did save lives, and that was really the key with this one.”

