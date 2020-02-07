New doctors begin residency during rise in COVID-19 cases

Tens of thousands of new doctors started their residency programs today. For those in Florida, their employment starts at an all-time COVID-19 case high.

TAMPA, Fla. — A first day of work can be nerve wracking for anyone.

Wednesday was the first day of work for over 30,000 brand new doctors.

"You’re just waiting for this moment where you can like, where you can actually see patients and take care of them. So it’s a proud moment and you feel really happy," said Dr. Abida Babu.

But these new doctors are entering hospitals that hardly resemble the spaces they spent years learning about, “But with the COVID pandemic it definitely throws some challenges your way. Just, you know, the uncertainty of it,” said Dr. Kyle Sheets.

Sheets and his fiancé both matched at USF Health and are working at Tampa General Hospital.

When they matched on May 12, the COVID-19 curve was flattening.

“A month ago we were looking and hoping this would be tailing off by when were starting," said Sheets.

Today, new cases are way up.

"I thought to myself today, on my first day, wearing this mask all day, that I am probably going to be wearing this mask every day for the next year. It seems like it is not going away anytime soon," said Sheets.

Even so, new doctors value the opportunity to finally join the front lines.

“Because this is not going away, right? So I think it’s important that this is inculcated in our training, and they’re doing that. So that way, I feel like as physicians, we are prepared, in the future," said Babu.

And help at a time when Florida needs it the most. "So being able to join the team now, hopefully being able to provide a lift and offer whatever we can to both our colleagues and other healthcare workers, but also of course the patients," said Sheets.

