BRADENTON, Fla. — If you live in Manatee County, there's a new drive-thru testing site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

You're required to have a doctor's order to get tested for COVID-19. The Manatee County Health Department has 200 test kits to use for the next four days, so they're scheduling out 50 appointments for each day from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

But it could take days to know the results.

“There’s just a high volume of test requests out there. The labs are just backed up. There’s just a lot of test out there so we’re hoping within four days they’ll get that result,” Manatee County Health Department spokesperson Chris Tittel told 10News.

Anyone with a valid ID who comes through must be in a car. They're not taking walk-up patients. You can call (941) 748-0747 for more information.

The Sarasota County Health Department is also putting together a testing site at Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road. They're working on the details, but remember, you will need to have a prescription from your doctor to get tested.

You can call to (941) 861-2883 to make an appointment.

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1 (866) 779-6121.

