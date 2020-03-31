WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The United States has struggled to ramp up testing in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, but the company behind a new 5-minute rapid tests says it will start rolling out units tomorrow.

Biotechnology company Abbott Laboratories announced it has developed a test for COVID-19. It can tell if someone was infected in as little as five minutes.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization to the company. Now 50,000 of the tests will be made a day starting tomorrow, April 1.

The test itself is a small cartridge that is used with an existing device that is about the size of a toaster and can be set up just about anywhere. The company is working with the White House to prioritize where those tests are being sent.

The first shipments will go to emergency rooms, urgent care clinics and doctor's offices.

The hope is by identifying more cases and possible clusters of cases, officials can do a better job of containing this outbreak.

Last week, Abbott Labs was also approved for a large batch testing platform that can be used at university and community hospitals. They expect to produce around five million coronavirus tests per month.

