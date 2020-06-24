How will counties enforce new mask mandates?

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida saw its highest spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 5,508 on Wednesday.
The worrisome trend of recent spikes has county leaders jumping into action to try and help combat further spread of COVID-19. Despite encouraging everyone to wear a mask, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will leave it up to local governments to decide and not issue a statewide order on wearing a face covering.
Pinellas County commissioners said not wearing a mask would be a "non-criminal violation," meaning you could get a warning, a citation with a fine from $100-500 and if there are repeated violations, then a misdemeanor arrest.
The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group released a similar message, specifically writing, "business operators are responsible for ensuring compliance." The business owners are able to deny a person from coming in if they're not wearing a mask.
Pasco County leaders declared the responsibility to enforce the new mask mandate also falls on business owners. If they don't enforce these rules in their businesses they could face a fine of up to $250.
Later in the day on Wednesday, Manatee County commissioners approved a statement endorsing recommendations from state Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees, who urged Floridians to wear a mask when social distancing isn't possible.
The few exceptions being kids under the age of 2 and if masks make a health issue worse from wearing one.
RELATED: Florida's surgeon general says all Floridians should wear masks when social distancing isn't possible
- Gov. DeSantis signs bill to increase teacher pay
- Pinellas County mandates face coverings inside most public buildings
- Coronavirus in Florida: State breaks another record with more than 5,000 new cases in a day
- NY, NJ and Connecticut to require travelers from COVID-19 hotspots, including Florida, to quarantine for 14 days
- Police rescue dog left in hot car in Clearwater Beach parking garage
- 'It’s not over:' MacDill reservist who spent months on COVID-19 front lines in NYC returns home with warning
- Dr. Fauci hopeful for COVID-19 vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
- New cases, hospitalizations, deaths: How Florida is doing in its COVID-19 battle
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter