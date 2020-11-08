New study shows which face coverings are actually effective

Researchers looked at N-95s to neck gaiters and found some are actually doing more harm.

TAMPA, Fla. — Most places you go will require you to wear a mask. But we're learning, just any face covering won't cut it. New research is showing which masks are the most effective.

You've probably heard use anything to cover your face. This study claims that's not true.

Duke University researchers tested 14 different kinds of masks from the N-95 masks to those neck gaiters. They tested each mask by having people repeat a sentence 5 times. What they found was those lycra or nylon coverings actually made it worse.

He says this study shows us that we can't just put anything over our faces.

