New Year's Eve celebrations roll on despite recent COVID case records in Florida

“We need to be really careful in the next few weeks,” said Dr. Michael Teng from USF Health. “It’s going to spike really high, but relatively fast.

TAMPA, Fla. — When it comes to New Year's Eve celebrations and omicron, the message from doctors has been pretty consistent over the last week.

Those tips have included staying around the people you’re normally exposed to, avoiding populated indoor areas and getting tested. Many people are taking that advice and celebrating accordingly, but not everyone.

“We need to be really careful in the next few weeks,” said Dr. Michael Teng with USF Health. “It’s going to spike really high, but relatively fast. If we can prevent ourselves from getting infected within these next four weeks or so, I think we have a chance of blunting how bad it’s going to get.”

When it comes to case counts, data from the Florida Department of Health shows a weekly COVID-19 case count from about a month ago of just under 11,000 cases.

Our latest week? Just under 300,000 cases, likely driven by the more infectious omicron variant.

Florida broke multiple single-day case count records over the past several days, as well, with the state reporting 75,962 cases for a single day on Dec. 30 — a new all-time high.

“For those who don’t really care, then it’s going to be a problem. The spike is going to increase,” Teng said. “Right now we are higher than we’ve ever been during this pandemic in terms of cases.”