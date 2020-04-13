NEW YORK — New York has now reported more than 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths with hospitals still seeing 2,000 new patients a day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

The state tallied 671 new deaths on Sunday. It was the first time in a week the new daily number dipped below 700. Still, the governor noted people are still dying at a “horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow.”

“This virus is very good at what it does. It is a killer,” Cuomo said during a state capitol news briefing.

Cuomo said almost 2,000 people were newly hospitalized with the virus Sunday, though once discharges and deaths are accounted for, the number of people hospitalized has flattened to just under 19,000.

RELATED: Prisoners are digging mass graves in New York City as pandemic deaths mount

RELATED: President Trump says decision on easing guidelines will come from him, not governors

RELATED: New York man recites vows to wife through her window for 50th anniversary

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter



