NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Most of the people who live there are in their mid-80s or older and have multiple health issues.

That’s how Isabella Center described its residents in an update posted online. The facility in New York City’s Washington Heights has been hit exceptionally hard by COVID-19.

“Given that New York City is at the epicenter of this health crisis, like virtually all nursing homes across the five boroughs, Isabella has sadly experienced COVID-related deaths,” Chief Operating Officer Loyola Pincivil-Barnett wrote in a statement. “The numbers that will be announced over the next few days about COVID-related deaths at Isabella will be disturbing.”

Local news station NY1 was the first on Monday morning to report the horrifying numbers.

Of the 705 people who call Isabela Center home, 46 have died from the coronavirus. Another 52 died from “suspected” cases.

Added together, that’s 98 people from a single facility who lost their lives to the pandemic – 14 percent of everyone who lives there.

Isabella Center said its employees are doing everything they can to stop the deadly spread, but placed blame on the city and state.

“Unfortunately, nursing homes in New York City have not been given access to widespread and consistent inhouse testing to quickly diagnose our residents and staff. Sadly, this has hampered our ability to further limit loss of life by swiftly separating anyone with the virus,” Pincivil-Barnett wrote.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of all who have been lost.”

You can read Isabella Center’s entire statement here.

Isabella Center Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | MJHS Health System I would like to share the following COVID-19 update. As I'm sure you're aware, Isabella is a 705-bed not-for-profit center for rehabilitation and nursing care located in Washington Heights. We have always cared for the most frail, elderly and at-risk members of our community.

Coverage of outbreaks in Tampa Bay-area nursing homes:

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter