New York State hits lowest number of ICU patients since start of pandemic

NEW YORK — On Friday, hospitalizations in New York State continued to decrease and the state saw its lowest number of intensive care (ICU) patients since March 16.

Hospitalizations decreased from 650 on Thursday to 646 on Friday. There are now 149 people in the ICU, down seven from Thursday.

Of those people in the ICU, the number of people intubated rose by one, to 94.

The total number of people discharged since the start of the pandemic increased on Friday by 80 people, to 72,632.

On Friday, 71,466 people were tested in New York, and 750 of those people had a positive test result for coronavirus. The percent of tests coming back positive statewide was 1.05 percent.

Western New York's percent positive rate continued to decline on Friday, going from 1.5 percent on Wednesday, to 1.1 percent on Thursday and then 1 percent on Friday.

Ten more people died from COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, including one Erie County resident. So far, 25,103 New Yorkers have died from the coronavirus.