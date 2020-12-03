TAMPA, Fla — Caution over competition – that appears to be the motto American sports organizations are following when it comes to protecting players, coaches and fans from coronavirus.

So far, the National Hockey League is pressing forward with the season, but it’s taking some notable precautions as COVID-19 continues to spread. The NHL announced Thursday teams are being advised not to hold morning skates, practices or team meetings today.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are scheduled take home ice tonight at 7 p.m., when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

10News is staying in contact with the team in case any changes are made. Check back for updates.

RELATED: College basketball conference tournaments canceled because of coronavirus

RELATED: Major League Soccer sidelined by coronavirus

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter