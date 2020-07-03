TORONTO, ON — The NHL has sent a memo to teams urging players to limit contact with fans because of the coronavirus outbreak.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the league issued the memo in an email to The Canadian Press on Friday. The move follows a similar directive this month by the NBA.

The LA Times reports that measures in the memo suggested avoiding handshakes, close contact with fans and taking items to autograph.

Fans in Tampa headed to Amalie Arena Thursday night to see the Lightning take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Tampa Bay Lightning have games on the road on March 7 and 8.

10News has reached out to the Lightning and Amalie Arena to see what precautions they are taking for both the players and fans.

The San Jose Sharks went against recommendations from Santa Clara County public health officials who suggested sporting events be canceled on Thursday, according to CBS Sports. Roughly 2,000 fewer seats were filled than the teams season average.

The team said that they are evaluating the situation as they head into their next two games.

