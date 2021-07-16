Nikki Fried to hold COVID-19 briefing as Florida sees surge in cases

It will be the first of regular briefings held by Fried.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced she'd be holding a news conference to discuss the surge of COVID-19 cases across Florida.

The briefing will provide the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will be the first of regular briefings by Fried, the commissioner said.

The announcement coincides with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recent reversal of its mask guidances for vaccinated individuals.

Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

What does that mean for Florida? Well, virtually everyone needs to mask up.

The state appears "red hot" on the newest map published by the CDC that shows every corner of the state dealing with high transmission of coronavirus.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 73,199 new cases overall for the week of July 16-22 — an average of 10,000 new cases a day. The percent positivity of new cases climbed to a new months-long high of 15.1 percent.

Visit the Florida Department of Health's website to find a vaccine location near you.