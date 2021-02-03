SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg responded to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to end the statewide mask mandate and allow businesses to fully reopen, calling it "a huge mistake."
"Opening everything to 100% while simultaneously nixing our state's mask mandate is a huge mistake," Nirenberg said in a tweet after the governor's announcement. "COVID-19 is still widespread in our community and infecting far too many vulnerable residents. Please join me in continuing to wear a mask. We're not out of the woods yet."
Abbott announced at a restaurant in Lubbock on Tuesday that conditions had improved in the fight against COVID-19 to the point where he felt businesses could open to full capacity starting next Wednesday.
Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro called it "a reckless decision that would cost lives."
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro released a statement accusing Abbott of intentionally undermining public safety because he thinks it's good politics.
"Abbott's following the lead of Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota, both auditioning to be the next Donald Trump, and putting politics above the people of Texas," he said.
San Antonio City Councilman Roberto Treviño said he was "concerned" about the governor's announcement, calling the action "premature" and one that "will make Texans less safe" at this point.
City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval said via social media that "rolling back precautions across the state...recklessly endangers the lives of millions."