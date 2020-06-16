Five employees test positive for COVID-19 at NOAA facility in Lakeland

NOAA said the employees were last in the facility between June 3 and June 8.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The NOAA Aircraft Operations Center facility in Lakeland confirmed five employees had tested positive for coronavirus on June 12.

The facility is home to the Hurricane Hunters aircraft that fly into hurricanes to gather weather forecasting and scientific data.

The employees who tested positive were last in the facility between June 3 and June 8. An unspecified number of employees have been told to quarantine for 14 days.

The facility did not say if any hurricane reconnaissance missions would be affected with the employees being out.

The Aircraft Operations Center sent the following statement to 10 Tampa Bay:

"On June 12, five (5) employees of the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (AOC) tested positive for COVID-19. They were last in the facility between June 3 and June 8.

On June 9, out of an abundance of caution, we closed the work areas in which the employees were working and these areas were thoroughly cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines. Individuals who were known to have been in contact with the employees have been notified of the positive test results, and we have asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days while they await additional test results.

As is our current operational stance, we continue to follow CDC, state, and local guidelines on social distancing and working remotely when possible. Hurricane hunter aircraft are flying with the minimum number of crew members necessary to conduct missions and we have increased the cleaning of aircraft pre- and post-flight. Our medical officer is closely monitoring the health and wellness of flight crews and support personnel in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The health and safety of our employees and partners is our top priority and we will continue to share COVID-19 information and impacts as they become available."

