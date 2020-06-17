Noble Crust employee tests positive for COVID-19; St. Pete location temporarily closed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg location of Noble Crust is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A post on the restaurant's Facebook page stated the employee contracted the virus outside of the restaurant.
The post went on to say that no other team members are showing any symptoms of coronavirus. All staff is being tested and will only return when they receive a negative result.
"We are grateful that our incredible team has been taking all precautions seriously. We will continue to follow all CDC guidelines at our restaurants including social distancing, temperature checks of each employee, proper wearing of masks and gloves, and continuous sanitation of all surfaces," the post states.
St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman announced on Wednesday that effective at 5 p.m. Friday, all employees at local businesses will be required to wear face masks or coverings while in parts of the businesses that are open to the public. This applies to all establishments in the city limits, including bars, restaurants, gyms, retail shops, entertainment centers, barbershops, salons and more.
