CLEARWATER, Fla. — There are agencies that are struggling right now. They have to be shut down or work with minimal staff to continue to serve those in need.

The Homeless Empowerment Program is a nonprofit in Clearwater that provides housing and support services to about 400 people a day.

That includes individuals, families and veterans.

It's been able to continue to pay the 78-member staff, but less than two dozen can be on site. The kitchen staff stayed on to keep everyone fed, but social services is doing case management only once a week.

"This is a very vulnerable population. They need and thrive off of the support services that we provide, so when we cut it down to just the basic necessities, they're going without a lot of mental health counseling, face-to-face direct service that they need," says President and CEO, Ashley Lowery.

HEP relies on volunteers and in-kind donations. There are ways you can help.

It wants to get staff back on campus in the next few weeks, so it needs cleaning supplies, masks and gloves to keep everyone safe.

If you can, it's also accepting food and monetary donations.

