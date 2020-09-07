x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

coronavirus

North Port City hall suspends first floor counter service due to coronavirus case

Services will continue online and through the the city hall's drive-thru window.
Credit: wtsp

NORTH PORT, Fla. — If you were looking to head to North Port city hall to pay a utility bill or visit the Building and Planning Divisions, you won't be able to do it in person.

The city says it had to close the first floor of city hall "out of an abundance of caution" after an employee who works in that area tested positive for the coronavirus.

All services will continue online and through the city's drive-thru window's located at 4970 City Hall Boulevard.

Those who'd prefer to handle business online can email bldginfo@cityofnorthport.com regarding permits or visit the city's website to pay business tax receipts.

RELATED: 6 PSTA bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 since June

RELATED: Florida reports 120 more people died from COVID-19, adds 8,935 cases

RELATED: Hillsborough County opening eighth coronavirus testing site


What other people are reading right now: