Deb Stevers, known to coworkers as 'Mama Deb,' was a 15-year employee of the Northeast Georgia Health System in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A nurse of 15 years with the Northeast Georgia Health System in Gainesville, beloved by her colleagues and known as "Mama Deb," died on Tuesday after a weekslong battle with COVID-19.

A NGHS spokesman confirmed the death of Deb Stevers. She was licensed practical nurse in the Progressive Coronary Care Unit at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

"Known to many co-workers as 'Mama Deb,' she joined NGHS 15 years ago. She took many new nurses under her wing and nurtured them through the early years of their careers," a statement by NGHS President and CEO Carol Burrell said. "We, and her patients, will miss her friendly spirit and outgoing approach to life."

Coworkers on Facebook posted tributes to Stevers.

"Debbie was my friend and colleague," Sharma Greg Carter wrote. "This news has literally broke my heart. 'Mama Deb' or 'Little Debbie' was not only one of the most amazing nurses I have ever been privileged to work with, she was an amazing human. You meet good people in your life but Deb was a level up. She used her God given ability to see other people and meet them where they were. Her smile, laughter, and good nature just permeated others. She really was larger than life. Contagious kindness and happiness were her marks. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, nurse, friend and so much more to so many. The grief is deep for all those who knew her and loved her. Please be in prayer for her family and all those whose life she touched. She was a vibrant, full- time nurse , working and caring for others. This really hurts."

NGHS said that, to date, Stevers is the only COVID-positive employee who has died within the system. The healthcare provider said it has had 113 COVID-positive employees out of mroe than 9,000.

“While we all continue to do our part to fight COVID-19, it’s with the heaviest of hearts that we mourn the loss of an NGHS employee who tested positive for the virus," Burrell's statement said. "We continue to do all we can to protect our heroes on the front lines of this battle, and they continue bringing their best, every day, to care for our community. There’s no better way to honor Deb’s life and legacy.”

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.