One floor of local nursing home turned into 'step-down' facility for patients recovering from COVID-19

The goal is to keep other residents safe and free up hospital beds.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — 10Investigates has learned Hillsborough County has transformed a single floor of a local nursing home into what some are calling a “step-down” facility.

Governor DeSantis has mentioned them in multiple news conferences, and 10Investigates has been requesting a list of local facilities for weeks.

Hillsborough County officials tell us this isolated floor will be a location where patients who are still COVID positive can go rather than returning to a long-term care facility. This will also free up hospital beds for other patients who need them.

According to county leaders, patients who are taken to the step-down facility will have to test negative for COVID-19 twice before being sent back to their nursing homes.

We’re told no one has been transported to the facility yet, but they are expected this week.

This is a developing story. Our 10Investigates team is gathering info and when we have more we will pass that along to you.

Related coverage:

What other people are reading right now: