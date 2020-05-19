One floor of local nursing home turned into 'step-down' facility for patients recovering from COVID-19

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — 10Investigates has learned Hillsborough County has transformed a single floor of a local nursing home into what some are calling a “step-down” facility.
Governor DeSantis has mentioned them in multiple news conferences, and 10Investigates has been requesting a list of local facilities for weeks.
Hillsborough County officials tell us this isolated floor will be a location where patients who are still COVID positive can go rather than returning to a long-term care facility. This will also free up hospital beds for other patients who need them.
According to county leaders, patients who are taken to the step-down facility will have to test negative for COVID-19 twice before being sent back to their nursing homes.
We’re told no one has been transported to the facility yet, but they are expected this week.
This is a developing story. Our 10Investigates team is gathering info and when we have more we will pass that along to you.
Related coverage:
- Vice President Pence will hand-deliver masks to a Florida nursing home. But, will he wear one?
- It’s great saying things are under control but what we’re seeing on the ground isn’t the case.”
- Florida Health: Pinellas nursing home now has more COVID-19 deaths than any other long-term care facility in the state
- Nursing home accidentally tells Florida it had 75 workers test positive for COVID-19. There were 0.
- Hillsborough County forms task force to support long-term care facilities in the fight against COVID-19
What other people are reading right now:
- Some businesses could charge a COVID-19 fee, but is it legal?
- Breweries in Pinellas County can reopen with restrictions
- As Florida fully implements phase one, new droplet study raises concerns
- Semi-truck leaking hazardous materials shuts down Tampa Bay roadway
- Florida troopers looking for a similar motorcycle that hit a 6-year-old girl
- Hospital that's been closed for almost a year get $121K in COVID-19 relief money
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter