TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police Officer Trevarris Saulsberry thought it was something that couldn't happen to him. But then he became the first officer in his department to test positive for COVID-19.

Saulsberry said he remembers getting really sick in Costco and needing to go home and lay down.

Saulsberry remembers telling his girlfriend to keep herself and his 4-year-old son away from him because he wasn't sure what was making him so sick.

After being in pain for days, Saulsberry said he went to the hospital.

"They told me as a precaution they were going to give me a coronavirus test. I said, 'okay, but I know I don't have coronavirus,'" Saulsberry explained.

Seven days later he got the results back and they were positive.

Isolating himself from his family was one of the hardest things he had to do."I didn't want them to get it. I'm not sure what I would do if I lost them," Saulsberry said.

About 15 days later, he was tested again and the results were still positive. Saulsberry wasn't sure how the test was positive because he said he was mostly starting to feel fine again.

"When I tell you I was in the fetal position for seven days, I was in the fetal position for seven days-- no exaggeration. I don't want that to be taken lightly," Saulsberry explained.

He was out of work for more than a month as he battled the virus.

"Before this, I was joking about it," Saulsberry said. Now, he wants people to take it seriously.

The Tampa Police Department said Saulsberry has made a full recovery.

Officer Speaks Out Officer Trevarris Saulsberry was the first TPD officer to test positive for Covid-19. After making a full recovery, he is now speaking out about his experience with the virus. Posted by Tampa Police Department on Monday, April 20, 2020

