TAMPA, Fla. — While coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, government officials are taking action so the risk remains low.

"We are giving people as much info as possible so they can make the best decisions," Florida Senator Rick Scott said.

The senator met with leaders in Tampa Bay to discuss what best practices should be used moving forward to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"All of the first responders are in constant communication. We have everybody together working on this issue ensuring that we’re taking every step that we can to prevent the spread of it. This isn't an if, it's when, so what we’re looking to do is to reduce the number of cases that we have here in the community," Mayor Jane Castor said.

Tampa Bay is a hub for travel, with a major airport and Port Tampa Bay where dozens of cruises dock weekly. While some cruises like the Regal Princess were stopped off the coast of Florida over coronavirus concerns, officials are increasing cleaning at the port.

Tampa International Airport installed new sanitation stations after a woman with COVID-19 flew in after visiting Italy.

"We've doubled our hand sanitizer stations. We've hired more staff to clean the touch spots like handrails or the buttons on elevators. We've put a lot of signage up too."

People are trying to keep hand sanitizer close by as coronavirus continues to spread.

While staff continues disinfecting common areas people touch, the goal is still to stop the spreading of germs. Leaders across the state want Floridians to be confident the risk to get the Coronavirus at home is still low.

"We're not at the level where we're sitting here telling you to go to an event not to go to an event, but we are saying that it's not time for widespread panic," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

