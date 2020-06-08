Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

DeWine was tested for the coronavirus as a part of the procedure to greet President Donald J. Trump upon his arrival in Cleveland for a fundraiser on Thursday. According to the release, DeWine is not presently showing any symptoms.

DeWine will return to Columbus, where he and his wife, Fran DeWine (who is also not currently showing any symptoms) will be tested again. Per the release, Governor DeWine plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville, Ohio, for the next 14 days.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted was also tested for the coronavirus on Thursday and tested negative.

Governor DeWine has tested positive for #COVID19. He has no symptoms at this time. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/WnkmoGxR2m — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 6, 2020

DeWine's positive test comes after months in which the Ohio Governor has led the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. In March, DeWine enacted a series of measures in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including the temporary closing of all "non-essential" businesses, including restaurants, retail stores, gyms and hair salons among others, in addition to closing K-12 schools through the end of the academic calendar.

After initially flattening the curve, Ohio saw its coronavirus trends rise in June and July. As a result, DeWine enacted a statewide mandate requiring anyone in public to wear masks and asked the Ohio Liquor Commission to enact a rule ending the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants at 10 p.m. each night.