Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine weighs in on mask debate: 'This is not about politics. It's about helping other people'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mask debate has become a hot topic across the country: Should states require the general public to wear a face covering when out in public?

In Ohio, it's heavily suggested -- but not a requirement.

Gov. Mike DeWine offered his take on the mask debate while appearing on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday morning.

“This is not about politics," DeWine said. "This is not about whether you’re liberal or conservative, left or right, Republican or Democrat. We wear the mask, and it’s been very clear what the studies have shown, you wear the mask not to protect yourself so much as to protect others. This is one time when we truly are all in this together. What we do directly impacts others. We’re not saying if you’re in a car driving by yourself, you don’t have to wear a mask. You don’t have to wear a mask if you’re out away from people hiking or doing all kinds of different things, or in your own house. But when you go out and interact directly with people, we’re asking Ohioans to do this. It’s not about politics. It’s not about conservative or liberal. It’s about helping other people.”

DeWine said wearing a mask is key to making sure Ohio gets the reopening process right.

“Our order does say that every employee in every business, unless there is some reason that they can’t wear that mask, every employee is wearing a mask today. So that’s a fundamental change in Ohio. As we go out, a lot of stores you’ll see 90 percent of the customers are wearing masks. But we want to continue to up that throughout the state because it is really what we need as we open up the economy. This is a risk, but it’s also a risk if we don’t open up the economy, all the downsides of not opening up the economy. We can do both these things.”

