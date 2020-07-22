Ohioans will be required to wear a mask when out in public or in a place where they are unable to socially distance.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced a mandatory mask order will be expanded statewide to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The mandate goes into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. for everyone 10 and older.

Ohioans will be required to wear a mask when out in public or in a place where they are unable to socially distance.

"Wearing masks will make a difference. It will determine what our fall looks like. We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports -- to do that it's very important that all Ohioans wear a mask," DeWine said.

In recent weeks, DeWine introduced a high-risk alert system for Ohio which requires any county at Level 3 to be mandated to wear masks in public.

As of July 16, 19 counties, which made up almost 60% of the state's population, were at Level 3.Wednesday's announcement expanded the mandate to all counties.

Aside from children under 10, the governor announced other exceptions for the mandate:

Those with a medical condition or a disability or those communicating with someone with a disability

Those who are actively exercising or playing sports

Those who are officiants at religious services

Those who are actively involved in public safety

Those who are actively eating or drinking

___

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

10TV is committed to bringing you a FACTS NOT FEAR approach to our coronavirus reporting. You can count on 10TV to give you the latest developments and the impacts on you and your family. For complete coverage, visit: 10TV.com/coronavirus.