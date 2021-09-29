x
Ohio state trooper dies after battle with COVID-19

Lt. Brian K. Aller with the Springfield post passed away on Wednesday.
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis told WHIO-TV said that Lt. Brian K. Aller passed away on Wednesday.

Aller was hospitalized earlier this month after contracting the virus, according to a GoFundMe page organized on behalf of Aller's wife.

The page says Aller was hospitalized less than 12 days after getting COVID-19.

Aller had been with the state patrol for over 20 years and had served as the commander of the Springfield post since January 2014.

