The difficult process of forecasting the impact of omicron

USF Health Epidemiologist Dr. Edwin Michael says it's difficult to predict what will happen with omicron in Florida due to changing information about the variant.

TAMPA, Fla. — Scientists say they are constantly learning new information about the omicron COVID-19 variant. It's changing on a day-to-day basis.

For a sharper insight about what that means for us, we talked with USF Health Epidemiologist Dr. Edwin Michael. He's been forecasting what's happening in our area.

His research team has been running models of how an omicron-like variant fares against boosters and without them.

While studies show omicron is about three-and-a-half times more transmissible, it's not clear how severe it is. So far, it looks like there are milder symptoms compared to other versions of the virus. If the severity is half of what we saw with delta, Dr. Michael says we might see half as many patients in the hospital.

“Headaches, running nose, and then sore throat basically, and then people getting weakness and things like that, aching muscles and things. If that were to be true, then that might be a silver lining right, so we can accommodate these cases. People get sick for one or two days, and then they’ll recover which means you’re going to get rapid cases correct, but rapid development of immunity as well,” Dr. Michael said.

Here in Florida, most of our cases are from the delta variant. The delta plus variant, which is 10 percent more transmissible, is dominant. He expects to see a peak in the coming month.

While his research team is constantly updating their models, he says the simulations they shared last week are already much more conservative based on some new information coming out of a study in South Africa about the impact of omicron. They are reducing the efficacy in their vaccine models and running those again.

In the meantime, Dr. Michael says he does recommend getting a booster shot. Without it, your body is likely to have declines in neutralizing antibodies against omicron due to the number of spike protein mutations with this variant.

He says, based on information from Pfizer, once you’re boosted, you’ll see a 70 percent increase in those antibodies. Those help protect you from getting infected. If you are infected though, your body’s T cell response will help you clear that infection.

Dr. Michael says it’s helpful to see some trends from other countries. He’s watching how the United Kingdom responds to roughly 15 percent of its cases from the omicron variant. Japan has seen a decline in cases after a large surge around the Olympics in late July and early August. Japan has had about a dozen cases of omicron.

The delta Variant originated in India, and the new omicron variant in South Africa. Take a look at the vaccination rates compared to the U.S. in blue.