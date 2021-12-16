Omicron is the most prevalent variant being detected in Orange County wastewater

According to Orange County Utilities, omicron has been detected in all three of the region's wastewater facilities.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Despite very few cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant being reported in Florida, one county says early testing of its wastewater facilities is showing the latest strain spreading quicker than any other variant.

According to Orange County Utilities, omicron has been detected in all three of the region's wastewater facilities. A spokesperson for the county says, at this point, it has surpassed delta as the most prevalent variant in the community.

But, county leaders say it should be noted it's still too early on in the testing process to make any real concrete determinations.

"A wastewater test for the Omicron variant has been developed and fully validated," Sarah Lux, spokesperson for Orange County Utilities, said.

"Initial results have detected the variant in all three of Orange County’s wastewater facilities, which suggests that the omicron variant is spreading in our community."

Several counties across the country have been testing for COVID in wastewater. Scientists say it can be used as a predictor for possible transmissions in a community.

The reason the virus can be found in wastewater is that once a person is infected with COVID-19, it multiplies within them. And, just like some other viruses, scientists say people shed it in their stool or urine.

Omicron was originally detected in nearly 40 countries before it was first confirmed in the U.S. on Dec. 1. Since then, health officials in 30 states, including Florida, have confirmed their own cases of the variant.