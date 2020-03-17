COLORADO, USA — It's an unprecedented time in the world, the U.S. and even in Colorado right now as we all grapple with COVID-19.

But if there's one thing, it's that we're all in this together.

OK, we're in this alone, technically – so we're alone together?

Anyway, we asked what you all are doing to cope with social distancing and quarantine. This is what we found out:

Neighborhood happy hour

Kara Powell sent in some photos of "no more than 10 neighbors gathered on South Monroe Street to cheers to good health and share information while keeping a safe distance."

No more than 10 neighbors gathered on South Monroe Street to cheers to good health and share information, while keeping a safe distance.
Courtesy Kara Powell

Powell said Michael Clark organized the "event" with attendees:

  • David Powell - Deputy Attorney General for State Services, Colorado Attorney General's Office
  • Patty Powell - Principal - Counsel for Counsel, Sturm College of Law
  • Kara Powell
  • Michael Clark
  • Julie & Brian
  • Karen & Hutch
  • Randy
  • Sam & Ari 

Baking and crafts

Because, food. 

Actually, cooking and baking is a great way to spend some time alone or with your immediate family.

Milo Ramirez said his family was baking together.
Courtesy Milo Ramirez
Tristan got in on the baking fun!
Courtesy Monica Maxwell
Arts and crafts!
Courtesy Jessica Bahl

Get outside

Fresh air is great for all sorts of things. And Colorado has some great weather right now. So go hike, bike, run or even just sit – just do it away from other people.

Seth Lummus called this iceberg fishing on the Conejos River.
Courtesy Seth Lummus
Snoeshoes
Courtesy Samuel Soto
Susan Boyd and family spent time hiking near Keystone
Courtesy Susan Boyd
Biking in Silverthorne
Courtesy Megan DeSola
Outdoor hockey while rinks are closed, Kenda Cross shared
Courtesy Kendra Cross

