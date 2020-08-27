FSU: Person who attended house party thrown by banned fraternity tests positive for COVID-19

11 students were arrested in connection to the party and the fraternity was banned from campus for five years.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Days after 11 students were arrested and a fraternity was banned from campus for throwing a house party, one person has tested positive for COVID-19.

Florida State University said the individual who tested positive attended the event at the former Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity house during the weekend of Aug. 20-23.

The university is now asking anyone who visited the fraternity house during that weekend timeframe to immediately quarantine for 14 days or until Sept. 6. It also recommends the same individuals get tested for the coronavirus starting Aug. 31.

FSU is also pushing for students in attendance to not go to class.

"If necessary, students should contact instructors and inform them they will not be attending any face-to-face classes for two weeks," the university wrote.

The Department of Health and FSU are working together on this matter.

Police say seven of those arrested during the party are affiliated with the fraternity. They were charged with hosting an open house party where alcohol was served to minors. Police charged four people with underage drinking.

University President John Thrasher told the Tallahassee Democrat the actions of just a few students can affect the rest of the semester.

“The irresponsible and reckless behavior of a few could jeopardize how we move forward,” Thrasher said. "We’ve got to keep understanding that we can’t not comply because it can happen overnight."

