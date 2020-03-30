ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — OneBlood will soon begin collecting plasma from people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

This is called Covid-19 convalescent plasma. The FDA has given emergency permission to allow this treatment to be used for critically ill people. That plasma will then be transfused to people with life-threatening coronavirus infections in hopes of helping them recover.

OneBlood walked us through how this works.

People who recover from coronavirus have developed antibodies that remain in the plasma. Transfusing that plasma to a person fighting the virus can boost their immune system.

"We already have all the processes in place to collect and test blood donations, including plasma donations. There are additional protocols that are being required per the FDA that we are getting in place to be able to do this" says Susan Forbes, senior vice president with OneBlood.

This is something Forbes says has been around since the 19th Century. It's been used for other viruses like polio or measles and has shown success.

If you think you qualify, call your doctor and they can get in touch with OneBlood. It's working with the Florida Department of Health to identify people who meet all the criteria required.

