OneBlood not accepting convalescent plasma from those who have had COVID and received the vaccine

OneBlood says with the vaccine there are additional requirements that have to be met and it requires computer changes.

Convalescent plasma has been used for almost a year at this point to treat people with COVID-19. Those who have the virus are encouraged to donate.

But, places like OneBlood and The Red Cross are not accepting convalescent plasma from those who have gotten a vaccine.

The FDA has given permission for vaccinated people to be convalescent plasma donors. However, OneBlood says that decision requires complex computer changes. It's in the process of making these changes as quickly as possible.

While there is no issue with the supply, it is still important that you donate if you can.

"It's important that if you're eligible to give, whichever donation you are eligible to do, that you do it because you're needed, you're playing a huge role in saving lives in our community whether it's a COVID19 patient, a premature baby a cancer patient, a sickle cell patient, a trauma patient," says Susan Forbes, Sr. VP of Communications with OneBlood.

If you had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine there is no waiting period to donate blood or platelets.

But if you had the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or a vaccine from any other manufacturer, you will need to wait two weeks before donating blood because they're different vaccines.