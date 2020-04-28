RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Riverview fresh market is a small business that specializes in Latin food and first opened its doors six years ago.

During this COVID-19 time, the grocery store has remained open and has been able to keep all 40 employees working.

In fact, according to co-owner, Victor Tineo, the store is in the middle of an expansion.

He hopes to hire 15 to 20 more employees when it’s complete.

Right now, Tineo says the store is focusing on safety and following the CDC guidelines.

He says no one without a mask is allowed to enter.

At the door customers are greeted with hand sanitizer.

Tineo also says they are following the six feet social distancing guideline and they are only allowing 20 customers in the store at one time.

Shopping carts and baskets are wiped down before they are given to customers.

Tineo says they have seen a 50 percent decline in the prepared food section.

Tineo wants to thank all of his customers for being understanding during this time.

He says, “They are happy that we are open and are serving what they need. And we are working hard for that.”

