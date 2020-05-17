'Operation Haircut' planned for Wednesday at Michigan Capitol

The rally is one of several recent protest held in Lansing against Gov. Whitmer's ongoing stay at home order.

LANSING, Mich. — Another protest is planned at the Capitol in Lansing. Wednesday people will rally for what is being called 'Operation Haircut.' The event was organized by The Michigan Conservative Coalition.

'Operation Haircut' was inspired by the Owosso barber, Karl Manke, who opened his shop despite the state's stay home order, and has now been stripped of his licence.

The rally is one of several recent protests held in Lansing against Gov. Whitmer's ongoing stay at home order. The order was extended earlier this month until May 28. Whitmer has repeatedly said the move is not political but rather for public health and safety. Organizers of the protest disagree.

"Michigan's small business owners are patriotic and law abiding citizens, but enough is enough. Our Governor's actions show every day that this is no longer about the China virus. Her actions show this is now about a progressive radical agenda," said Marian Sheridan, a co-founder of the Michigan Conservative Coalition. "Dope shops are open, abortion mills churn on, but barber shops are, somehow, unsafe. Show us that science Governor!"

During 'Operation Haircut,' free haircuts will be given on the Capitol lawn from noon to 3 p.m. Organizers say those attending should still follow social distancing practices and wear a mask.

