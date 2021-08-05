Orange County deputy dies due to complications with COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando-area deputy passed away on Thursday following complications with COVID-19, the sheriff's office says.
Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy Craig Seijos, 54, died while in the hospital. He has been with the department for almost three decades, according to the sheriff's office.
"Craig dedicated much of his life to serving the residents of Orange County," said Sheriff John Mina. "We will always be grateful for his service and he will never be forgotten."
Deputy Seijos leaves behind his wife and five children.