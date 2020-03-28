ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-month-old baby in Florida has tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus, according to WKMG.

The news came Saturday when Orange County leaders were giving an update on the community's response to the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Raul Pino, the state health officer for Orange County, said the 11-month-old is the second child in the county to test positive for COVID-19. WESH News says a 9-year-old tested positive earlier in the week.

On Saturday afternoon, the total number of positive cases in the state of Florida was 3,763 with 54 deaths.

The Florida surgeon general sent an emergency alert to people's cell phones Saturday evening asking anyone who is 65 and older or people with medical conditions to stay home. It also reminded people to practice social distancing.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Florida: Public safety alert from Florida's surgeon general sent to cell phones

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Trump addresses public as Navy hospital ship heads to New York

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter