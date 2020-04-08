Orlando firefighters make life-saving plasma donations

The firefighters want to protect others after a COVID-19 outbreak hit their department this summer.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando firefighters who have recovered from COVID-19 are donating their plasma, in an effort to help others who contract the virus.

The Orlando Fire Department and OneBlood are hosting the convalescent plasma donation drive. It comes after more than 100 people within the department tested positive for COVID-19 this summer.

Orlando fire officials say they're protecting crews as much as possible. They say while social distancing is not always possible, they have tightened up those measures as well as mask wearing policies.

The plasma donation drive began Monday and is expected to continue through Wednesday.

GIVING BACK: Great work today by Lt. Cadorette who put together the convalescent plasma donation drive with @my1blood and our OFD members in order to save the lives of those impacted by #COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/iQQGU6yDU8 — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) August 3, 2020

Convalescent plasma and COVID-19

Convalescent plasma is the liquid portion of blood that contains antibodies in patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Those antibodies are the reason the FDA encourages any patient who no longer tests positive to donate their plasma.

The hope is that the antibodies will work to fight off the virus in patients who receive the donations. The FDA says while this is not an officially approved treatment for COVID-19, information suggests it might help some people recover.

Some hospitals say they're struggling with a shortage of convalescent plasma because of the recent spike in cases in Florida, so any help is appreciated. In order to donate plasma for the fight against COVID-19, you must be recovered from the virus for at least two weeks. Most blood donation centers are taking convalescent plasma donations, but be sure to check before you go.

What other people are reading right now:

