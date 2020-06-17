After governor's comments, Orlando airport says only 2 employees test positive for virus

ORLANDO, Fla. — During a Tuesday news conference to update the state about COVID-19, Gov. Ron DeSantis said 260 employees at Orlando International Airport had tested positive for the virus.
This positive cases came after nearly 500 people were tested for coronavirus, according to WKMG in Orlando.
However, on Wednesday, the airport released a statement to WKMG saying DeSantis' statement was incorrect. According to Chief Executive Phil Brown, of the 500 airport workers who were tested, only two had positive results.
Brown said between mid-March and through June 6, 132 employees tested positive for the virus. The other 128 people who had tested positive were not airport employees but "traceable connections to the workers that tested positive for COVID-19," according to WKMG.
On Wednesday, Florida reported another 2,610 new cases of coronavirus, which is slightly lower than the record set Tuesday.
The spike in newly-confirmed cases comes as state leaders point to an increase in overall coronavirus testing. More than 1.48 million people have been tested in the state so far. The latest "percent positive" rate reported by the state was 4.24 percent.
