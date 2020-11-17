According to the health district, 17 COVID-19 cases are associated with the event, with more being added daily.

RITZVILLE, Wash. — More than 300 people who attended a wedding in Ritzville, Washington on Nov. 7 may have been exposed to coronavirus, according to the Grant County Health District.

In a press release, GCHD urged attendees to get tested for COVID-19 after several people tested positive. Anyone who attended the wedding is being asked to self-quarantine through Saturday, Nov. 21, according to GCHD. They said the wedding was held in a private location.

GCHD said the decision to notify the public was because of the multi-jurisdictional impact of the event. The health district said they are trying to notify attendees about possible exposure but with more than 300 people in attendance, local health jurisdictions are unlikely to reach them all.

Wedding ceremonies in Washington are limited to a total of no more than 30 people and, starting Monday, indoor receptions or similar gathering in conjunction with the ceremony are prohibited.

GCHD recommends getting tested for coronavirus five to seven days after attending a large event. A statewide travel advisory also recommends a 14-day quarantine to anyone traveling out of state when they arrive back in Washington and to get tested if symptoms develop.