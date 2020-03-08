Pac-12 football players list demands before season begins

A group of Pac-12 players listed demands before the fall football season. They say they'll opt-out if they're not met.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We've seen a lot of changes happen in the sports world because of coronavirus. Not just our professional teams, college seasons have changed as well.

Players of the Pac-12 have some demands before the fall football season begins. Through "The Player's Tribune," the group issued a list of concerns and demands. They're also using #WeAreUnited.

Here's a look at what they're asking for:

Health and safety protections, including an option not to play during the pandemic without losing athletics eligibility or a spot on the team's roster.

And to prohibit and or void COVID-19 agreements that waive liability.

Protect All Sports by Preserve All Existing Sports by Eliminating Excessive Expenditures.

End Racial Injustice in College Sports and Society.

Economic Freedom and Equity, that includes Guaranteed Medical Expense Coverage

They want Medical insurance selected by players for sports-related medical conditions, including COVID- 19 illness, to cover six years after college athletics eligibility ends.

The group says this is to "ensure future generations of college athletes will be treated fairly."

The say they will opt-out of Pac-12 fall camp and game participation unless the demands are guaranteed in writing by the conference to "protect and benefit both scholarship athletes and walk-ons."

