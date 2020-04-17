PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — More people are wearing masks and gloves in public to protect themselves and stop the spread of COVID-19. But with that, littering is going up as many people aren't properly disposing of their protective gear.

Gloves and masks are being found dumped in parking lots and streets instead of in trash cans.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office is reminding people that not only is littering gross, but it's also a crime.

In a Facebook post, the department is urging people to keep it clean.

