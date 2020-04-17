PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — More people are wearing masks and gloves in public to protect themselves and stop the spread of COVID-19. But with that, littering is going up as many people aren't properly disposing of their protective gear.
Gloves and masks are being found dumped in parking lots and streets instead of in trash cans.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office is reminding people that not only is littering gross, but it's also a crime.
In a Facebook post, the department is urging people to keep it clean.
RELATED: Should you wear gloves out in public? Doctors say no. Here's why.
RELATED: New app matches your mask, PPE donations to hospitals in most need
What other people are reading right now:
- Hillsborough Co. curfew removed less than 3 days later in emotional vote
- Pinellas Park business owner arrested for violating safer at home order
- President Trump unveils 'Guidelines for opening up America again'
- Receiving SSI benefits? You'll get your stimulus check automatically, IRS says
- The federal government is sending stimulus checks to dead people
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter