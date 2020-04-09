Gov. DeSantis allows Palm Beach County to move into Phase 2 of reopening

Broward and Miami-Dade counties remain at Phase One, with limitations on capacity and business operations.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced just before Labor Day weekend that Palm Beach County will be allowed to move into Phase Two of the state's plan for reopening the economy.

The governor's Sept. 4 executive order immediately approves Palm Beach County's request to move into Phase 2 on Sept. 8.

While indoor capacity at retail locations is limited under Phase One, the second phase allows for full capacity with appropriate social distancing, according to the state's "Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery." Gyms also can operate at full capacity.

Restaurants still are allowed to operate with 50-percent indoor seating and proper social distancing.

The number of new COVID-19 cases each day in Palm Beach County, much like the rest of the state, has been on the decline since the beginning of August, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, Phase Two went into effect on June 5 for all counties except for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach. Broward and Miami-Dade counties remain in Phase One given elevated levels of the virus.

What other people are reading right now:

