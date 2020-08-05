Palm Beach County will begin to reopen on Monday

The county has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County will move into Phase One of its reopening on Monday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the county permission to begin the process next week. His announcement comes on the heels of a letter from the county that had asked for his support in getting nonessential businesses back up and running.

Palm Beach County had remained shut down while other parts of the state reopened. Non-essential businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are expected to remain closed Monday, as those parts of the state continue to face challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic. The state is hoping to give those counties the green-light to begin reopening on May 18 if numbers trend down.

Palm Beach County plans to reopen its beaches on May 18.

As of Friday, there has been a total of 3,615 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Palm Beach County since the pandemic began. The county saw a spike of 172 new cases on May 3. The number of new cases has dipped in the last few days. But, there were still 100 new cases in one day as recently as Tuesday.

Gov. DeSantis says antibody testing will now be done at the West Palm Beach testing site.

