Palmetto to hold emergency meeting Monday on face masks

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.

PALMETTO, Fla — Businesses in Palmetto may soon be required to post signs recommending customers wear something covering their face.

City Commissioners will consider an emergency ordinance and hear public comment on the issue Monday night at 7 p.m.

Palmetto is the latest city in the Tampa Bay area to consider face masks. Several counties and cities have already passed face mask mandates to combat the spread of coronavirus.

