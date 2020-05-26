x
coronavirus

Floridians can get 13 additional weeks of unemployment under federal program

If your current unemployment benefits are about to expire and you're still unemployed, you could be eligible for the program.

TAMPA, Fla. — Money is still a big concern for many, especially if you're unemployed. What happens when those benefits run out, but you still don't have a job. 

A new federal program may be able to help. 

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program allows you to get up to $275 per week in unemployment benefits for 13 weeks, in addition to the $600 in weekly benefits through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program (FPCU). FPCU funds are only applied to weeks of unemployment from March 29, 2020 through July 25, 2020. 

The PEUC program funds, however, are payable through December 26, 2020. 

In order to be considered for the PEUC program, the balance of your current "reemployment assistance" through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) needs to be expired or exhausted and you are still unemployed. You may also be eligible if you have a "reemployment assistance" claim that expired after July 1, 2019. 

Any current reemployment assistance claim must be exhausted or expired before you can apply for PEUC.

For more information and to apply click or tap here.

