PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It has been almost a month of quarantine, meaning parents working from home are having to balance that with their kids as well.

The stressors can be plenty. The Pinellas County School Board is proactively offering numerous workshops via Zoom to help. On Wednesday, they offered the “Virtual Parents Academy Workshop” focusing on how to help parents who are overwhelmed with their new role as teachers at home.

“We spend a lot of time talking about it and laughing and joking when we can,” Laura Stilwell, parent of a student at St Pete High School, said. For Stilwell, maintaining a sense of humor and staying connected to others helps her handle all this added stress. She was one of many parents who attended the workshop on Wednesday.

The workshop reviewed four ways to help parents emotionally recharge as many experience high stress balancing it all.

First, find time to do one thing for yourself everyday which could be a walk, 5 minutes of morning mediation, or a workout.

Second, don’t let this period of change paralyze you. Use it to motivate innovation and create different ways of problem solving.

Third, focus on what you can influence. It isn’t healthy to constantly worry about things outside of your control. And fourth, create a daily schedule or routine for your kids.

Dr. Valerie Brimm, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Family and Community Relations said routines help kids stay focused and so does creating a specific place in the home for them to learn.

“There was a general feeling of hope during the workshop. It was great to see everybody. It was great to see that other parents are struggling with the same issues and that we all have the same worries,” Stilwell said.

Worries of change and how long this change will last. But the workshop also showed a few inspirational videos that left an impact on Stilwell.

“I think a few of us had tears in our eyes watching the videos. They reminded us that hope and how paying attention to the small things make such a big difference,” Stilwell said.

Brimm also reminded parents that you can keep track on if your kids are completing their homework on the “Clever” section of the Pinellas County School’s website.

