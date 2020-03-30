ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As districts across Tampa Bay adjust to “e-learning,” parents and teachers say they’re getting the hang of their students learning virtually despite a few technical issues.

Districts, including Pinellas County Schools, have been handing out devices to families in preparation for the distance learning.

The school district says it has had some issues with Microsoft Teams, but that they're in communication with Microsoft to resolve the issue. Other than that, parents and teachers say it’s been going smoothly.

Allison Scheinman has a daughter at Paul B. Stephens School in Clearwater.

She says she appreciates all the communication she’s gotten from her daughter’s school as they navigate learning from home. Other than some issues with streaming videos, day one went well.

"We were waiting patiently to find out what the schools were going to be doing with full-time learning, especially since Livy is a special needs student, so she has a lot of really unique challenges that I’m going to try to figure out with her teachers and her aids at school," she said.

Teachers with the school district also said their first day of virtual learning went well.

"In some ways, it’s great, in others, I wish we were with the kids. This transition has been challenging, but I think it’s brought all of us together, in communications with parents and across the district collaborating," Kerstin Morris said.

Morris has been teaching fourth-grade science and math for four years and works at High Point Elementary School in Clearwater.

"I feel mostly sad that we can’t be with the kids," she said but added that she's trying to make her lessons as interactive as possible, despite the fact that they're now online.

