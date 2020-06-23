Pasco County issues mandatory face mask order to combat spread of COVID-19

The county said it will begin enforcing the order at 5 p.m. on June 25.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — After seeing increases in the number of new coronavirus cases, Pasco County issued an order requiring everyone to wear face masks or coverings.

On Tuesday, County Administrator Dan Biles issued the executive order, which requires everyone in the county to wear face coverings while indoors at a public business or county government facility.

The order is effective immediately. The county said it will begin enforcing the order at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 25.

Read the full order here.

The county said exceptions to the order include for children under the age of 2 and anyone with an existing health condition that would be complicated by wearing a mask.

More details about the order:

Face coverings should cover the nose and the mouth

The order applies to all businesses and government facilities open to the public

Businesses must ensure compliance with this order

Businesses in violation of the order could face a fine up to $250

Face masks are available for pick-up after 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 at:

Pasco County Libraries

Pasco County Tax Collector’s Offices

West Pasco County Government Center Main Lobby

"Using homemade or store-bought cloth face coverings has the potential to reduce the risk for infection and save lives," the county said in a release.

Anyone who wants to report a violation of the order can call Pasco County Customer Service at 727-847-2411.

What other people are reading right now: